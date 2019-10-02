Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BNPQF

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bnp Paribas (Symbol: BNPQF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.98, changing hands as low as $46.36 per share. Bnp Paribas shares are currently trading down about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BNPQF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BNPQF's low point in its 52 week range is $43.09 per share, with $60.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.36.

