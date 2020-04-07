Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BMRN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: BMRN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.76, changing hands as low as $79.14 per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BMRN's low point in its 52 week range is $62.88 per share, with $97.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.83.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.