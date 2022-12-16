Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BLU

In trading on Friday, shares of BELLUS Health Inc (Symbol: BLU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.10, changing hands as low as $9.03 per share. BELLUS Health Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLU's low point in its 52 week range is $4.98 per share, with $12.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.17.

