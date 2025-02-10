Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BLTE

In trading on Monday, shares of Belite Bio Inc (Symbol: BLTE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.49, changing hands as low as $53.16 per share. Belite Bio Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLTE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLTE's low point in its 52 week range is $31.005 per share, with $86.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.80.

