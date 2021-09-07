Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BLKB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (Symbol: BLKB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $68.50, changing hands as low as $67.68 per share. Blackbaud, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLKB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLKB's low point in its 52 week range is $46.86 per share, with $80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.01.

