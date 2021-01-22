Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BKH

In trading on Friday, shares of Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.17, changing hands as low as $58.52 per share. Black Hills Corporation shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKH's low point in its 52 week range is $48.07 per share, with $87.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.15.

