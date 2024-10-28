Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BKAG

In trading on Monday, shares of the BKAG ETF (Symbol: BKAG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.92, changing hands as low as $41.88 per share. BKAG shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKAG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKAG's low point in its 52 week range is $39.4402 per share, with $43.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.96.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.