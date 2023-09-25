Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BIGC

In trading on Monday, shares of BigCommerce Holdings Inc (Symbol: BIGC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.55, changing hands as low as $9.53 per share. BigCommerce Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BIGC's low point in its 52 week range is $6.8101 per share, with $16.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.74.

