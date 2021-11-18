Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BIF

In trading on Thursday, shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (Symbol: BIF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.23, changing hands as low as $13.16 per share. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BIF's low point in its 52 week range is $10.78 per share, with $14.105 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.18.

