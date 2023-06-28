Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BHP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BHP Group Ltd (Symbol: BHP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.37, changing hands as low as $59.09 per share. BHP Group Ltd shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BHP's low point in its 52 week range is $46.92 per share, with $71.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.45.

