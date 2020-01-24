Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BHLB

In trading on Friday, shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BHLB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.71, changing hands as low as $30.27 per share. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BHLB's low point in its 52 week range is $26.21 per share, with $33.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.56.

