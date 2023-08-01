Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BHK

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (Symbol: BHK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.74, changing hands as low as $10.66 per share. BlackRock Core Bond Trust shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BHK's low point in its 52 week range is $9.5004 per share, with $12.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.68.
