Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BHF

In trading on Monday, shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.23, changing hands as low as $46.83 per share. Brighthouse Financial Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BHF's low point in its 52 week range is $32.8842 per share, with $56.8999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.14.

