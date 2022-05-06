Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BFS

In trading on Friday, shares of Saul Centers Inc (Symbol: BFS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.78, changing hands as low as $48.01 per share. Saul Centers Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BFS's low point in its 52 week range is $41.215 per share, with $56.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.80.

