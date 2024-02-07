Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BERY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.45, changing hands as low as $54.06 per share. Berry Global Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BERY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BERY's low point in its 52 week range is $53.831 per share, with $69.935 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.49.
Also see: CBRL shares outstanding history
VOX Dividend History
PDE Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.