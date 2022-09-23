Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BEKE

In trading on Friday, shares of KE Holdings Inc (Symbol: BEKE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.33, changing hands as low as $15.92 per share. KE Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BEKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BEKE's low point in its 52 week range is $7.31 per share, with $25.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.30.

