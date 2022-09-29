Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BE

In trading on Thursday, shares of Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.26, changing hands as low as $20.10 per share. Bloom Energy Corp shares are currently trading down about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BE's low point in its 52 week range is $11.47 per share, with $37.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.34.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.