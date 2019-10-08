Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BDGE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: BDGE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.31, changing hands as low as $28.76 per share. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BDGE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BDGE's low point in its 52 week range is $24.12 per share, with $33.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.99.

