Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BCYC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (Symbol: BCYC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.09, changing hands as low as $21.01 per share. Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCYC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCYC's low point in its 52 week range is $12.54 per share, with $27.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.16.

