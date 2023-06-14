Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BCE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BCE Inc (Symbol: BCE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.77, changing hands as low as $45.23 per share. BCE Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCE's low point in its 52 week range is $39.88 per share, with $51.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.34.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.