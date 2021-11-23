Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BBY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $115.37, changing hands as low as $115.01 per share. Best Buy Inc shares are currently trading down about 15.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBY's low point in its 52 week range is $95.93 per share, with $141.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.81. The BBY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

