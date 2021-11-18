Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BBVA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (Symbol: BBVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.14, changing hands as low as $6.09 per share. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA shares are currently trading down about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBVA's low point in its 52 week range is $4.14 per share, with $7.255 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.12.

