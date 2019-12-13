Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BBRE

In trading on Friday, shares of the BBRE ETF (Symbol: BBRE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $86.37, changing hands as low as $86.18 per share. BBRE shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBRE's low point in its 52 week range is $69.49 per share, with $92.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.27.

