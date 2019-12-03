Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BAX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.99, changing hands as low as $80.68 per share. Baxter International Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAX's low point in its 52 week range is $61.40 per share, with $89.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.97.

