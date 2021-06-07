Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BAP

In trading on Monday, shares of CrediCorp Ltd. (Symbol: BAP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $141.23, changing hands as low as $131.52 per share. CrediCorp Ltd. shares are currently trading down about 10.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAP's low point in its 52 week range is $110.47 per share, with $172.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $134.19.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.