Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BAH

In trading on Thursday, shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.49, changing hands as low as $67.36 per share. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. shares are currently trading off about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAH's low point in its 52 week range is $55.80 per share, with $82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.21.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.