Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BAC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.37, changing hands as low as $27.87 per share. Bank of America Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAC's low point in its 52 week range is $22.66 per share, with $31.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.02.

