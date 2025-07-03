Markets
Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BABA

July 03, 2025 — 11:36 am EDT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (Symbol: BABA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $108.22, changing hands as low as $107.95 per share. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BABA shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, BABA's low point in its 52 week range is $72.95 per share, with $148.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $108.48.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

