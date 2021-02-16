Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BAB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (Symbol: BAB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.04, changing hands as low as $32.96 per share. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAB's low point in its 52 week range is $22.52 per share, with $35.8157 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.97.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.