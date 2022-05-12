Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AZNCF

In trading on Thursday, shares of Astrazeneca plc (Symbol: AZNCF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $120.19, changing hands as low as $120.00 per share. Astrazeneca plc shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZNCF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AZNCF's low point in its 52 week range is $105.26 per share, with $143.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.40.

