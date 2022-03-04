Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AZN

In trading on Friday, shares of AstraZeneca plc (Symbol: AZN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.45, changing hands as low as $57.71 per share. AstraZeneca plc shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AZN's low point in its 52 week range is $47.15 per share, with $64.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.65.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.