Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AYI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $190.19, changing hands as low as $185.46 per share. Acuity Brands Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AYI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AYI's low point in its 52 week range is $117.19 per share, with $224.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $186.52.

