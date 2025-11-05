Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AXON

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $686.61, changing hands as low as $560.00 per share. Axon Enterprise Inc shares are currently trading off about 9.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AXON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AXON's low point in its 52 week range is $450.72 per share, with $885.915 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $639.53. The AXON DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

