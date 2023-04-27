Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AWK

In trading on Thursday, shares of American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $147.78, changing hands as low as $144.48 per share. American Water Works Co, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AWK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AWK's low point in its 52 week range is $122.77 per share, with $162.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $147.34. The AWK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
