Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AWK

In trading on Friday, shares of American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $149.46, changing hands as low as $148.16 per share. American Water Works Co, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AWK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AWK's low point in its 52 week range is $122.77 per share, with $173.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $149.45. The AWK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.