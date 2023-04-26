Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AVUS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the AVUS ETF (Symbol: AVUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.46, changing hands as low as $69.22 per share. AVUS shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVUS's low point in its 52 week range is $61.777 per share, with $74.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.22.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.