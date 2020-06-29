Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AVRO

In trading on Monday, shares of AVROBIO Inc (Symbol: AVRO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.61, changing hands as low as $17.26 per share. AVROBIO Inc shares are currently trading down about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVRO's low point in its 52 week range is $9.76 per share, with $29.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.56.

