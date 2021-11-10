Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AVLR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Avalara Inc (Symbol: AVLR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $157.56, changing hands as low as $156.19 per share. Avalara Inc shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVLR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVLR's low point in its 52 week range is $117.33 per share, with $191.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $157.86.

