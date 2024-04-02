Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AVB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $180.23, changing hands as low as $178.88 per share. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVB's low point in its 52 week range is $160.45 per share, with $198.655 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $179.18. The AVB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

