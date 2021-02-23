Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AUPH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AUPH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.97, changing hands as low as $13.81 per share. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AUPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AUPH's low point in its 52 week range is $9.83 per share, with $20.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.53.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.