Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ATVI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.40, changing hands as low as $76.65 per share. Activision Blizzard, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 11.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATVI's low point in its 52 week range is $70.94 per share, with $87.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.00. The ATVI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

