Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ATRI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Atrion Corp. (Symbol: ATRI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $622.56, changing hands as low as $568.00 per share. Atrion Corp. shares are currently trading down about 13% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATRI's low point in its 52 week range is $534.99 per share, with $783.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $568.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.