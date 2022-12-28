Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ATGE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (Symbol: ATGE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.77, changing hands as low as $35.75 per share. Adtalem Global Education Inc shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATGE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATGE's low point in its 52 week range is $19.14 per share, with $44.395 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.85.

