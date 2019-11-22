Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ASHR

In trading on Friday, shares of the ASHR ETF (Symbol: ASHR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.70, changing hands as low as $27.68 per share. ASHR shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASHR's low point in its 52 week range is $21.51 per share, with $30.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.65.

