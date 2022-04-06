Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ASGN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ASGN Inc (Symbol: ASGN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $113.09, changing hands as low as $111.98 per share. ASGN Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASGN's low point in its 52 week range is $91.61 per share, with $131.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $112.48.

