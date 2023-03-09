Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ASB

In trading on Thursday, shares of Associated Banc-Corp (Symbol: ASB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.63, changing hands as low as $21.36 per share. Associated Banc-Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASB's low point in its 52 week range is $17.45 per share, with $25.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.50.

