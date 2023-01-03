Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ARX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ARC Resources Ltd (TSX: ARX.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.80, changing hands as low as $17.42 per share. ARC Resources Ltd shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARX's low point in its 52 week range is $11.66 per share, with $22.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.35.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.