Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ARKW

In trading on Thursday, shares of the ARKW ETF (Symbol: ARKW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $134.63, changing hands as low as $133.61 per share. ARKW shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARKW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARKW's low point in its 52 week range is $67.2719 per share, with $191.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $134.63.

