Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ARKK

In trading on Thursday, shares of the ARK Innovation ETF (Symbol: ARKK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.06, changing hands as low as $39.65 per share. ARK Innovation shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARKK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARKK's low point in its 52 week range is $29.43 per share, with $51.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.80.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.