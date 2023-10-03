Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ARCC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.90, changing hands as low as $18.75 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARCC's low point in its 52 week range is $16.87 per share, with $20.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.72.

